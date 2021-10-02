Volunteers renovate community garden in north Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Volunteers renovated a community garden in north Portland on Saturday.
The Seeds of Harmony community garden is off North Trenton Street near Dwight Avenue. It's part of a larger mission to bring fresh food to low-income households. It provides healthier options to the more than 200 people who live in New Columbia, Oregon's largest affordable housing community.
Organizers said the work done helps bring people from diverse backgrounds together.
"This means there are people who care there are people who are thinking of others,” community organizer Eca-Etabo Wasongolo said. “For them, living as individuals without others doesn't mean anything. It means something when they live with others and where they can share, they can help. They can make sure others are getting the same thing that they are also getting."
Volunteers added pathways, put in compost bins, and updated a storage shed, among other things.