PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Cooling centers are now open in our area, and will be into the weekend, to give people relief from the heat.
Volunteers were hard at work Wednesday getting those ready, while others were giving out thousands of water bottles to those who need them.
"I'm in charge of the morning shift and it’s kind of an honor," Peter Williamson said as he and other volunteers worked to set up the Charles Jordan Community Center as a daytime cooling center Wednesday. It will be operating over the next several days for anyone who needs it.
"Do they need some water, do they just need to cool down, do we need to refer them to other services, it’s just really about making them feel welcome," Williamson said.
He's one of more than 2,000 Neighborhood Emergency Team volunteers through the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management ready to help.
"It’s a great opportunity and I’m glad to be able to do it," he said.
Meantime in downtown Portland, outreach workers, nonprofit organizations, and others, are picking up water bottles, hydrations packs and supplies to give to people experiencing homelessness.
"We provide the resources that they need to go out and to service our vulnerable population," Supply Outreach Coordinator Richard Gilliam said. "It's crucial that we provide this service and that we have these resources available."
This supply center is run by the Joint Office of Homeless Services, which already this week has supplied more than 7,000 water bottles and 300 gallon jugs.
During the June heat wave, that total was more than 66,000 bottles.
"I know that last heat emergency was pretty egregious but we still are dealing with a lot of the same conditions now. It may not be 114 but it may be 105," Gilliam said.
They still need volunteers at cooling centers and misting stations for the rest of the weekend. Information to sign up is here.
For more information on how to donate or distribute from the supply center, go here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.