PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - East Portland Collective set up a cooling station at Lents Park on Saturday for homeless people and their pets.
They had kiddie pools full of cold water for dogs to splash around in, misters, fans, sunscreen, snacks and most importantly, ice water.
The event was organized entirely by community volunteers.
"We've seen the community really show up. This is just the first day, and we've already seen businesses bringing by food," Sabina Urdes, Executive Director at East Portland Collective, said. "We've seen community members just bringing stuff from their houses, like homemade kits with supplies to hand out, people coming by, bringing ice water and asking 'can we take some of the other water that hasn't been cooled and refrigerate it for you and bring it back iced.' We've seen people showing up with wagons to take iced water and food on the trail to people who are camping
Organizers plan on having the cooling center up and running again in Lents Park on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.