SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Red Cross continues to help evacuees at the resource center set up at the Salem Fairgrounds.
According to Red Cross coordinators, there are fewer people at the center each day. They say most of the people initially taking shelter at the fairgrounds have been moved into hotel rooms.
The food operation, however, continues to be in full swing, with volunteers preparing breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks every day. Due to COVID-19, the volunteers are delivering the food items to any families in need at their hotel rooms or wherever they are staying.
A Red Cross coordinator said on Tuesday night, they supported more than 300 people across the state in congregate shelters, and more than 2,600 staying in hotel rooms.
On Wednesday night, volunteers shut down the evacuation site at the Oregon Convention Center.
As evacuation order are lifted, The Red Cross says it will be doing damage assessment and support in the communities impacted by the fires.
On Friday, FOX 12 is hosting a Day of Giving to support the American Red Cross Oregon Wildfire Relief Fund. Your donations throughout the day will directly support Oregonians affected by wildfires. Watch FOX 12 on Friday and donate to the Red Cross Oregon Wildfire Relief Fund.
