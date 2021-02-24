PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Volunteers with SOLVE Oregon took part in a monthly cleanup in downtown Portland Wednesday morning.
Wednesday was the sixth "Downtown Portland Volunteer Litter Cleanup Day" that SOLVE Oregon, along with the Portland Business Alliance and Portland Lodging Alliance, have put together in an effort to improve the downtown area.
Since the first cleanup event began in September, SOLVE says more than 1,700 volunteers have removed over 17,000 pounds of litter from city sidewalks, business fronts, and green spaces.
On Wednesday, volunteers met at four different locations - The Benson Hotel, Northwest Academy, Providence Park, and The Standard.
Free cleanup supplies and safety information was provided to each volunteer.
Volunteers with @SOLVEinOregon are out cleaning the streets in Rose City. I’ve covered several of these events now, and the thing I’ve noticed time and time again is how much people actually enjoy the work. pic.twitter.com/ON7lBECITk— Michael Ober (@MichaelOberKPTV) February 24, 2021
FOX 12 spoke to one volunteer who moved to the Portland area in August.
"Chicago rarely has things like this go on, like ever. So this has been really amazing just to kind of connect through the community," Rebecca Hamilton said.
According to SOLVE, these cleanups not only help protect the Willamette River from unwanted pollution, but also help bring foot traffic to the downtown area.
There will be more volunteers cleanup events coming up. For more information, visit solveoregon.org.
