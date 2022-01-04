PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) Voodoo Doughnut, famous for its unique take on the pastry, unveiled four new doughnuts the growing lineup of flavors, including one with a portion of proceeds going towards a good cause.

For every “Mango Ginger Kiss” doughnut sold until March 27, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will receive a portion of the proceeds. The doughnut has a glazed shell filled with mango cream, drizzled with ginger icing, and topped with a “kiss of crystalized ginger.”

“It’s an honor to support the efforts of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America,” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. “The work the AFA does in support of families and individuals coping with Alzheimer’s and other dementias is humbling.”

Voodoo Doughnuts is also bringing back a fan favorite: The Strawberry Go-Tart, a diced strawberry filled bar, with vanilla frosting and sprinkles, described by the company as a “respectful nod” to toaster pastries. The Go-Tart will be available all of January.

Brand new doughnuts include the Lemon Cannolo and a Sweet cream Cannolo, both available until February 20.