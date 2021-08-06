VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Voodoo Doughnut announced on Friday its plans to open at the Vancouver Mall later this year.
The official opening date and other details will be revealed in the coming months. The company plans to hire 50-70 new employees.
“We’ve had our eye on Vancouver for as long as I’ve been at Voodoo, and the Van Mall site is ideal for our fans who have been asking us to bring a shop to their city,” Chris Schultz said, who is the CEO of the company.
The new shop will be number 10 for Voodoo Doughnut. The company plans to open shops in Houston and at the Denver International Airport following this opening, with additional locations in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.