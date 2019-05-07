SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A vote on House Bill 3427 has been delayed in the Oregon Senate, after the Senate Republican Caucus failed to show up for the vote on two separate occasions Tuesday.
The bill has lawmakers passionately divided.
It would raise taxes on companies with annual sales of at least $1 million in Oregon at a rate of 0.57 percent to generate $1 billion each year for education.
“This is a game-changing bill. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in our kids,” Sen. Arnie Roblan (D – Coos Bay) said.
Sen. Roblan is one of the sponsors of the bill, known as the Student Success Act. As the co-chair of the Joint Committee on Student Success, he traveled around the state hearing from students and districts about their greatest needs.
He said this bill comes a long way in addressing them.
20 percent of the revenue would go toward early education programs, 30 percent would go toward statewide initiatives and the remaining 50 percent would be used at the discretion of individual districts to meet common goals (i.e. raising graduation rates, meeting reading benchmarks, etc.)
Sen. Roblan was once a math teacher and principal who spent some 30 years in education.
“We don’t fund [schools] and we don’t have the results that we all as Oregonians need and want, and our kids can’t keep waiting,” he said.
As for the tax, Sen. Roblan said he’s heard from businesses large and small that support it, including Nike.
“I’ve got a list of a whole bunch of small business people from around the state who said the tax looks good to us,” he added.
The advocacy group Oregon Business & Industry said it is neutral on the legislation.
But members of the Senate Republican Caucus disagree.
“It is a gross receipts sales tax that’s disguised as an education bill,” Kate Gillem, the Communications Director for the Senate Republican Office said.
Gillem said members of the Senate Republican Caucus missed Tuesday’s vote to draw attention to the fact that they don’t support it as it stands and want to see it return to committee for revisions.
They don’t believe schools can be fully funded without addressing “the PERS crisis,” referring to the growing costs of the Public Employees Retirement System. They’re also concerned that any tax hike could lead to higher prices on good and services, which would have a trickle-down effect on every Oregon household.
“Because we’re the minority party this was really the only way to show that essentially, that we’re serious,” she added. “Senator Baertschiger and members of the Republican Caucus, they’re not trying to obstruct work. They really want to get back and be a part of this process. It’s just important, like I said, to showcase how important it is to take a look at HB 3427 a little bit closer and the way to do that is to not come and just show they’re really serious about it.”
“I was surprised this was the option and the choice they took,” Sen. Roblan said of the caucus missing the vote. “I’ve been working with them on a whole lot of other bills and issues and I’m sad that we didn’t have a chance today to have this conversation on the floor and a vote.”
Without the presence of at least two Republicans, a quorum can’t be reached on the Senate floor and a vote can’t legally be taken.
The absence of voting members on Tuesday forced Senate President Peter Courtney to adjourn until Wednesday morning, in hopes that members of the Senate Republican Caucus will show up.
“Hopefully tomorrow is a better day than today,” Sen. Courtney said, before adjourning.
To read the full text of the bill, visit: olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2019R1/Downloads/MeasureDocument/HB3427/A-Engrossed.
