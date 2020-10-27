MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon voters who haven't returned their ballot yet - Tuesday, Oct. 27, is the last day to safely mail-in your ballot to ensure that it gets counted.
In Multnomah County, a majority of voters have already returned their ballots. At the county elections office, there are trays filled with more than 200,000 ballots.
Tim Scott, Director of Elections in Multnomah County says this is the most ballots they've ever had at the office at a time.
The reason why - voters are getting their ballots in earlier than ever before.
As of Tuesday, voter turnout in Multnomah County is nearly 51 percent.
"Unprecedented turnout so far," Scott said. "We don't normally hit [50 percent] before the Monday before Election Day, so we're a week earlier than normal hitting the 50 percent."
Pushing the percentage over the 50 mark were ballots collected Tuesday morning from the post office on Northeast Hoyt.
Scott told FOX 12 that about 45 percent of voters have mailed in their ballots and 55 percent are taking them to a drop box.
Tuesday is the last day to mail-in a ballot in Oregon. The deadline to return a ballot to a drop box is 8 p.m. on Election Day - Nov. 3.
A list of drop box locations can be found here.
In Washington, ballots need to be postmarked by Election Day or be placed in a drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Wonder how many of these ballots, in not just Multnomah County but statewide, will suddenly become 'misplaced' or 'lost'?
