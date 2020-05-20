Voters elect Mike Schmidt as new Multnomah County district attorney

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the first time in years, Multnomah County will have a new top prosecutor.
Mike Schmidt, the current director of the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission, handily won the race for district attorney, with more than 70% of the vote.
Schmidt, who was a prosecutor in Multnomah County under former District Attorney Mike Schrunk, ran on a platform of criminal justice reform.
"I know that there has been a focus on specialty courts. Mental health court, drug court. There have been attempts like the LEAD program, law enforcement assisted diversion program that I like," said Schmidt, who hopes to further develop and grow the LEAD program.
Schmidt said he's heard complaints from voters about the "revolving door" of the justice system, which results in offenders often back on the street hours after being arrested.
"It's going to be a challenge. With the jail capacity and the size that we have, we have to be very smart about who we're holding and why and then hold the people that need to be held if they're a danger," said Schmidt. "The reports that I've read on assaults happening in the streets, you see a lot of mental illness. You see a lot of drug addiction. How can we keep the community safe and actually deal with the problem instead of just doing some jail time, some prison time, and then you're right back doing the same thing without ever addressing the issue.”
In addition to his work with the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission, Schmidt worked as council to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees.
Current District Attorney Rod Underhill did not seek re-election.
