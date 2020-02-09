Voters in southwest Washington to decide on school levies Tuesday

KALAMA, WA (KPTV) – This Tuesday, voters in southwest Washington are being asked whether they’ll pay tens of millions of dollars for schools.
Nine different districts say the money is needed to keep basic operations going.
But this could be a tough sell for some voters, after school districts in Washington state got $2 billion in 2018 to pay for teacher salaries.
By Portland standards, the Kalama School District is small, with just over a thousand students and just three schools.
Tuesday, voters in three Clark County and all six Cowlitz County school districts will make a big decision.
In the small city of Kalama, that decision is worth $3 million a year.
That money would pay nearly 25 percent of the Kalama School District’s yearly budget, and while voters here have a long history of passing levies like this, this year it could be a tougher sell.
“I’m still wondering. There’s still some things that I’d like to find out,” said Kalama resident Carol Nichols.
Voters are already paying to build two new schools.
They haven’t built one in Kalama since Eisenhower was president, and the construction will cost $63 million.
“That’s knocked everybody in the ribs, the amount of that one, so I guess that’s an issue to a lot of people is how much is enough,” said Kalama resident Mike Nichols.
The other tough sell is the fact that all districts in Washington just got $2 billion from the state to pay teachers higher salaries.
There was also a cap put on how much money local districts could ask for from voters. Lawmakers are now talking about raising that cap.
Kalama built that possibility into its levy. So while the average homeowner could start out paying about $500 a year, by 2023 they could up to $60 more.
Superintendent Eric Nerison says without the levy, there will be steep cuts.
“Our intention, our budget, our plan is really to maintain the programs that we have already developed in our district,” he said.
So what's on the chopping block?
“I really don’t know,” Nerison said. “We would have to sit down and say this is our new reality, here’s our new normal, let’s identify what that looks like for us and for our community.”
Meantime, at Main Street Salon and Boutique, hairdresser Judine Mickelson told FOX 12 she plans to vote “yes” on the levy.
Mickelson is a lifelong resident of Kalama.
“They’re our kids. They’re our future. It’s important,” she said.
While FOX 12 did meet people in Kalama who said they were voting “no” on the school levy, they declined to be interviewed on camera.
To be counted, ballots have to be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day or postmarked on Election Day.
Three school districts in Clark County also have levies on Tuesday’s ballot, including Vancouver Public Schools.
