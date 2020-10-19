PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- As we near the November election, some voters are reporting getting duplicate ballots sent to them, which is raising concerns about voter fraud.
Jeff Thorpe, who lives in St. Johns neighborhood, says he got two ballots.
Thorpe says he recently moved, and one of the ballots had his previous address.
The other ballot, he says, had his current address.
He says he got the ballots within a week of each other.
Multnomah County Elections says it has to start preparing ballots around Oct. 1 in order for ballots to be in voters' mailboxes by Oct. 14.
If someone makes a change to their registration close to or after that date, Multnomah County Elections says that voter could receive two ballots.
Thorpe says during this heightened election season, getting duplicate ballots makes him feel uneasy.
"It seems to me like it would be an easy way for one party or the other to challenge the election results," Thorpe said. "Too many things can go wrong. And that proves it right there."
Multnomah County Elections says if someone gets a duplicate ballot, they need to call its office.
Election officials will determine which one is the active ballot based on the barcode on the envelope.
It also says there is only ever one active ballot at any time, so no one could cast two ballots.
If someone unknowingly casts the inactive ballot, it would be made active.
The active ballot would then be rendered inactive and only one ballot would be counted in the election.
The Oregon Secretary of State's Office says altering someone's voter registration or attempting to vote with another person's ballot are both felony crimes.
They're punishable by up to five years in prison and a $125,000 fine.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.