Votes continued to be tallied Wednesday in the recall election of two Newberg school board members. So far, the votes are split down the middle with a slight edge to the recall failing.

Both Chairman Dave Brown and Vice Chair Brian Shannon are likely to keep their positions on the board, but the vote will not be finalized for a couple of weeks.

More than 25,000 people were eligible to vote in this election, most of them in Yamhill County, and some voters in Clackamas and Washington counties.

Those behind the recall effort of Board Chair Dave Brown and Vice Chair Brian Shannon say the men brought drama and division to the community, including a controversial ban on what they consider to be political displays, like black lives matter signs, pride flags and the firing of the Newberg's superintendent.

“The political stuff that’s your personal views and I understand that,” said a voter. “But the way they conducted themselves to me was completely improper and that is what made me vote to recall them.”

The two men along with other board members and the district still face lawsuits, one from the Newberg Education Association, that say they violated state and federal law.

“We’re hoping for a return to focus on what’s best for students, and what’s best for them prospering in our educational system,” said Andrew Gallagher, Vice President of the NEA. “We’re hoping that our board meetings no longer consist of extraordinarily divisive conversations and they’re back to being centered on education and students, the community and staff.”

FOX 12 reporters reached out to Brown, Shannon and the other Board members but have not heard back from any of them In the ballot, they advocated for keeping their positions.

“The people who are driving a progressive dangerous agenda are the ones hurting our school district,” said Brown. He added that he represents everyone.

Shannon's justification for keeping his seat reads that the recall campaign was built on lies and outside money. It also says the sign ban does not restrict speech but prevents teachers from pushing their political views.

The final tally and certified results will take about 20 days to be released.