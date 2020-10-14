MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Vote-by-mail elections have come under more scrutiny in recent months, most notably from President Trump, who has criticized the method and claims it adds to massive fraudulent voting something he says is a big problem in the U.S.
Oregon and Multnomah County election officials say they can’t stress enough that voting by mail is safe, and they want voters to know that security measures are built into the system for that very reason.
Oregon established vote-by-mail back in 1998 with a citizen’s initiative – that was ballot measure sixty, and election officials say they’ve had many of the same security measures in place since then.
The Multnomah County Elections Division told FOX 12 that Multnomah County – like all counties – is required to submit a security plan to the secretary of state ahead of elections.
As for the ballot boxes themselves, election employees told FOX 12 these heavy steel boxes are a quarter-inch thick and continually monitored during the ballot-mailing period.
Ballots are then transported to in locked ballot containers by teams of sworn election workers.
Multnomah County Director of Elections Tim Scott says the ballots themselves are secure documents.
“Vote by mail is inherently secure because it’s a paper record of how someone votes, and each ballot ID is unique for each voter,” Scott said. “So the barcode on the back provides a level of security that only valid ballots are coming back to us.”
He says each ballot is also checked for that required signature – including whether the signature writing-style matches what they have on file.
Election leaders also told FOX 12 they work with local law enforcement, FBI and cybersecurity agencies to guard against potential threats.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
