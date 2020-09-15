SALEM, OR (KPTV) - State officials are addressing questions about voting by mail for people affected by the devastating wildfires around Oregon.
Secretary of State Bev Clarno said Tuesday, “For any Oregonians displaced from their home and concerned about voting in the general election this November, rest assured we have a plan and are working closely with local election officials to ensure you can receive your ballot, vote, and make your voices heard.”
The secretary of state’s office is addressing frequently asked questions regarding ballots, evacuations and mailboxes destroyed by fire.
Q: How can I receive my ballot if I have been displaced by wildfires?
A: Ballots will start being mailed Oct. 14. If you know an address where you will be able to receive mail then, you can add a temporary mailing address at oregonvotes.gov/myvote.
If you want, you may also use this paper form to provide us with a temporary address.
You can pick up all of your mail (including ballots once they are mailed) at the post office that serves your permanent residence address.
Contact your county election office after Oct. 1 for additional options they may have for pickup. Find your county election office here.
Q: If I submit a change of address through USPS, will my ballot be forwarded to the new address?
A: No. Ballots are unable to be forwarded. It is one of the security features of our system. You must inform election officials of your temporary address using one of the methods above in order to have your ballot sent there.
Q: Do I need to register to vote from my temporary address?
A: No. You do not need to re-register to vote if you are living somewhere temporarily because you have been displaced by wildfires. You just need to let us know where to mail your ballot by one of the methods above.
Q: Will I be able to vote on the local measures where my permanent address is located, even if I am temporarily living outside that area?
A: Yes. The ballot you receive will contain the contests for your residential address, not your temporary mailing address.
Q: What if my mailbox was destroyed?
A: If mail cannot be delivered to your home or mailbox, it will be held at your local post office and you can pick it up there.
For more information, go to oregonvotes.gov/fires.
(2) comments
Nice to see the State is returning their attention to vote manipulation.
Voting by mail has got to be the stupidest idea that has came from the Government in a while. What a joke. Let's figure out the most insecure way of voting in the most technological advanced country in the world!
Here's an idea...... Institute block chain, create voterID for everyone, utilize your Drivers License, regular id, tax id/pin or ss#. People fly, buy booze, pay taxes, etc. You can get a voter id.
Or, here's a novel idea.... go vote in person at your polling station. if bars can be open, polling stations can be open.
vote by mail........ what a joke.
