RENTON, WA (KPTV) – Wednesday marked a picture perfect day for training along Lake Washington for the Seattle Seahawks training camp, but there was no practice going on at the team headquarters in Renton.
Ninth year All-Pro Linebacker Bobby Wagner on a Zoom call on Wednesday talked about the year ahead as the Seahawks entered their second day of team-wide COVID-19 testing.
“I think this year is going to be a year we’ve never experienced before, especially the rookies,” Wagner said. “The rookies don’t know what to expect going in. It is going to be nothing like what we have seen before.”
The COVID-19 testing on Wednesday took place outside the team facility in Renton for all Seahawk players, coaches, and staff members. After testing, the team went home to break down the playbook and teamwork, along with COVID-19 training and education via Zoom.
“It is going to take a lot of discipline to get this done and really being on top of everybody and really keep pushing that message forward that we are not going to be able to go and do what we normally do,” Wagner said. “Luckily in Seattle, there’s not really any clubs or things of that nature to really go out to.”
Once players pass three tests in the first four days, they will be allowed inside the building, a place they haven’t been since January. Make it five clean tests come back in eight days, and players can begin strength and conditioning. Aug. 12 is ear-marked as the first day of non-padded practices.
‘We have to think about not just ourselves, but our families, other peoples’ families, and we need to understand that if we do something reckless or something that is going against what we are trying to do, it doesn’t just effect you and your family, it effects everybody else.”
The NFL, unlike the NBA, MLS, and NWSL, is attempting to operate outside of a bubble, something Wagner says will require self-discipline.
“You have to be mindful of guys you have around you and people you keep around you and understand what’s at stake,” Wagner said. “There is a lot at stake and we want everybody to be healthy.”
While Wagner doesn’t see any of his fellow Hawks opting out of the season, he does want them all to opt into a high-quality face covering.
“I think the worst mask you can see it the one that doesn’t fit the guy’s face,” Wagner said. “When it just covers their nose and mouth and then you have like, the chin and everything else hanging out, so we definitely have to make sure that we have masks that fit people’s faces. I think we are a well-paid league to get that done.”
Without any exhibition games, it’ll be more like college football. Week one of the regular season for the Seahawks is scheduled to kickoff on Sept. 13 in Atlanta on FOX 12. The team is planning right now to have some percentage of fans in the stands in the dome.
