PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland is one of those town’s where the beard is king, the mustache is the master and the lumber jack look seems to fit. Tuesday in Downtown Portland those sporting facial hair could get a free trim all for a good cause.
Wahl set up a mobile barber shot at Pioneer Courthouse square and were available for anyone looking to get their facial hair trimmed up.
They are currently touring the country, the top ten ’Most Facial Hair Friendly Cities in America.’
Portland ranked 6th on their list.
The goal of the campaign is to help raise money to end prostate cancer. For every trim they do the company is donating $1 to Zero - The End of Prostate Cancer.
Barbers in Portland were expecting to trim up close to 100 beards.
“A facial shape can make a man appear a little more hansom and he gets a little more feel good about himself in the morning,” Edward Bailey with Wahl said. “The more we do, the more money that goes to the pot to help the ones in need.”
The mobile barber now heads to Seattle. September is prostate cancer awareness month.
