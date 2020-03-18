Waiting on Opening Day: Portland-based Baseballism lays off 70 employees as COVID-19 puts sports world on hold

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The virus that has put all of our lives on hold has the sports world in a holding pattern. Those small businesses that rely on games for income are really struggling.
Waiting to play ball – the countdown to Opening Day remains unknown.
For baseball lovers who count on the national pastime for work and pleasure, like the owners of Portland-based baseball-inspired clothing line Baseballism, the times are real lean.
“It has been seven long years since we started in my garage, and now we might go back to the garage, but we are ready for it,” said Baseballism CEO Travis Chock.
This seven-year itch can go away at any time for Chock.
“We literally went from the hottest brand in baseball to like just trying to survive in the last few days overnight,” he said.
Chock and Baseballism are on the bench, keeping a safe distance, like the rest of us.
“Every year we are not open during the MLB season, we lose a half million dollars, so it’s huge for us,” Chock said.
It’s a major league hit for the company that depends on games to be played.
“We are hoping for two months, that is the best-case scenario. We are preparing for the whole season to not be played so it’s catastrophic for us,” Chock said.
They’re preparing for the worst but hoping for the best. Eleven of Baseballism’s store fronts either have or will close during the pandemic, plus, no pop-up shop at the canceled College World Series in Omaha.
“Our bloodline are six stores that are outside of Major League Baseball stadiums – San Francisco, Arlington, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, St. Louis – so that is huge for us. That’s almost half of our revenue every year, so we had to make cuts basically the day after Spring Training was canceled,” said Chock.
The first cuts are always the worst. Chock had to lay off 70 part-time and seasonal employees.
“We love the people that we laid off, as ironic as that sounds,” he said. “We had a guy who just had a kid and we had to lay them off but I mean, it was just a matter of circumstance. We have to run as lean as we can and we have to keep the people whose jobs are absolutely essential to us, so we had to lay off a lot of good people and we told them when we laid them off, if this thing turns around, then you’re back.”
While their retail shops are closed, Baseballism is offering free standard shipping online through May.
“We are just trying to wear it, man,” Chock said. “Basically, we are taking the bean for the team right now. Hopefully this thing turns around fast.”
Until it turns, let’s all weather the storm until the game returns.
“Playing catch with your dad in not canceled, hitting into a net is not canceled,” Chock said. “There are a lot of things you can do to keep baseball alive in your household and that is what we are trying to tell our fans and our customers. Just to keep the game alive while it’s not happening.”
For those parents suddenly finding themselves teaching from home, Friends of Baseball has been putting together printable baseball-themed worksheets. You can find the daily work on the Friends of Baseball social channels. Here are links to a couple of examples: Full Count Crowd and Baseball Sudoku.
