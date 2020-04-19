BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – While the start of the Major League Baseball season remains on hold, so too do the Minor Leagues.
FOX 12 caught up with Oregon Duck and Westview High Alum, Parker Kelly, whose back in Beaverton waiting for the call to return to the Grapefruit League.
“Trying to stay ready, man, just trying to stay ready. Just trying to do what I can, especially with everything closed around here, it has been tough,” he said.
Drafted out of Oregon in 2018, Kelly’s path to joining his big brother Carson (catcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks), in the big leagues is in a delay.
“I have actually been doing some school stuff, I am actually going for my masters online, so I have been waking up and trying to get in a routine,” he said. “I have been doing my homework in the morning so I can get up and have a purpose in my day.”
After three days of Spring Training in Florida, it was back home to Beaverton. So, what comes first? That master’s degree in Sports Management from West Virginia this summer or a Minor League season?
“I think, not just for me but for everybody, baseball can be a shining light at the end of this tunnel that we are in. I am hopeful that we are going to play. I am trying to stay as ready as possible, and kind of keep that three-week plan. If I feel like I am ready to go, when they say that we can go, man. I am going to be ready to go,” Kelly said.
When asked if he will be able to muster up the same energy pitchers thrive on despite not having a crowd present, Kelly said:
“You kind of do it in Spring Training, and it’s weird with no fans and stuff back there on those back fields but you find a way. You love the game. It’s funny, we actually talk about that because a lot of the times you ask guys, you will be in a stadium with 50,000 screaming fans and when you are about to deliver that pitch, you really don’t hear anything,” he said. “You probably don’t think there is anybody around you. It’s one of those things that is kind of a surreal feeling, so you still use all of that juice and that energy to pre-pitch but then once it gets locked in, you just want to compete. There is a hitter in the box, so you are ready to go.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.