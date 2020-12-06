WALDPORT, OR (KPTV)- A Walport man was killed during an attempted burglary at his home on Sunday.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call at 3:37 a.m. reporting a burglary in process at a home on South Crestline Drive. The called said her husband was fighting with a suspect inside the home.
When deputies arrived they found Mark Campbell, 66. Of Walport dead from his injuries. No suspects have been arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Abby Dorsey at 541-265-0777 and refer to case 20S-02838.
