(KPTV) – Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are now available at a national pharmacy chain, hopefully making it easier for eligible Oregonians to get their doses.
Following guidance from the federal government, Walgreens was selected to provide an initial allotment of 8,190 COVID-19 vaccinations in Oregon as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Appointments for the vaccinations begin Wednesday and can be scheduled online here or by calling 1-800-WALGREENS (1-800-925473367).
Vaccines will be given only by appointment; walk-ins will not be accepted.
Currently, Oregonians who are 70 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
To help with appointment scheduling, Walgreens customers can sign up to receive alerts about available time slots here.
Walgreens is asking for patience as its vaccinations start. “Vaccine supplies are still very limited, but they will be ramping up. Please be patient while attempting to schedule appointments, as appointments will be limited as well,” the company said in a statement.
