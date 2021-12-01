Walk-in booster clinics ramping up across Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - News of the Omicron variant reaching the United States combined with expanded booster dose eligibility is driving up the demand for COVID-19 vaccines across Oregon.
More and more people are turning to pop-up walk-in clinics to get their booster shots after hitting some snags online.
LeCare Pharmacy in the Hollywood District has had a line out the door during business hours for the past several weeks. Pharmacists say the longest people have waited in line for a dose has been about an hour.
"The phone is normally ringing all the time because patients [don't believe] that's what we're doing," Pharmacist Sandy Le said.
Le says they've gotten all the doses they need from the state and haven't had to turn anyone away yet.
"Because we're new, we only do less than 50 prescriptions a day so we have the capacity to do more of the vaccine," Le explained.
LeCare opened in February of this year.
Some people in line Wednesday afternoon told FOX 12 that they decided to try a walk-in clinic after unsuccessfully attempting to book an appointment online.
"I figured an appointment might've been faster instead of waiting in line, but turns out this was faster than any appointment," Jacques Li said.
Li said he got his booster shot within 20 minutes of getting in line. He wasn't the only one who tried booking something online first.
"When I went online and tried to sign up they basically were still screening for risk level and age even though it's now open to everyone," Paul Dickow told FOX 12, referring to chain pharmacy sign-up pages.
The Oregon Health Authority reports that there are two main factors impacting Oregonians' ability to immediately get a vaccine dose- staffing shortages, and insufficient vaccine distribution at high-demand sites.
OHA says the state is currently working to re-distribute vaccines, along with requesting an additional 15,000 doses to support vaccine access. Oregon has received its federal allocation in full, an OHA spokesperson told FOX 12, adding that the state "is confident that the schedule of doses coming to Oregon will be enough to meet ongoing demand."
According to the OHA dashboard, almost 73% of Oregonians who are 18 and older have completed their vaccine dose series (meaning one dose of Johnson & Johnson and two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna) and around 20 percent of people, approximately 707,000, have received a booster dose.
Le says her LeCare Pharmacy team is administering around 400 to 500 booster doses per day.
Oregon's COVID blog is keeping an updated list of pop-up clinics around the state, you can find that list here.
Keep in mind this list does not include pharmacy locations that are offering walk-in hours.