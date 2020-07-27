PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Federal agencies are facing a new lawsuit over their actions during Portland protests.
This one was filed in part by the Wall of Moms, a group of women who have been linking arms at recent protests in downtown Portland to stand between federal officers and other demonstrators.
The suit claims Homeland Security and several other agencies have violated their constitutional rights, including free speech, assembly, due process, and unreasonable seizures.
The Group Don't Shoot PDX joined the Wall of Moms as a plaintiff in the case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
I am suing the riots are causing undue stress on myself and my family!
Two can play that dumb game! You have grounds and I have No grounds!
The Wall of moms and the protesters are blocking the public streets, violating the rights of anyone walking or driving through the area, without being harassed.
no one is saying they can't be there or protest. They should be suing the instigators of the riots for forcing police and feds to defend themselves. If the rioters would stay home 4 nights or so, the feds would go away too.
