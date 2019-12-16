PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland woman’s wallet was stolen from her purse as she was having lunch in the Pearl District, and the suspects were caught on camera.
The victim told FOX 12 the thieves charged $16,000 to her credit cards before she even realized what had happened.
The theft happened at Andina at Northwest 13th and Glisan Street on Sunday.
Surveillance video shows a man sitting down behind Ayumi Angel. He put a coat over his arm and dug into Angel’s purse.
Angel said she didn’t feel a thing. The man and two women then got up and left the restaurant.
“I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who was robbed yesterday,” Angel told FOX 12. “They seem pretty relaxed about it, like they do this often.”
Angel said the manager at Andina was very helpful in getting her the surveillance video, which she hopes will lead to arrests in this case.
Angel said among the purchases made with her stolen credit cards was $10,000 spent at Louis Vuitton.
Fortunately, Angel said her credit card companies are working to reverse those charges.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Portland police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
