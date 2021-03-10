PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Another major retail company will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible throughout the state of Oregon.
Starting Wednesday, all Walmart pharmacies in Oregon will begin scheduling appointments for vaccines in partnership with the state.
Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Oregon.
"Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Oregon, and we take that role very seriously," said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. "We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal."
Walmart says the online scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time for people to return for their second vaccine.
Appointments will be available seven days a week. Exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine, according to Walmart.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.
