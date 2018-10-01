PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland’s bike share system is participating in a nationwide initiative to provide girls with bikes.
BIKETOWN and several other bike share systems are participating in the campaign to help the girls access education and stay in school.
Motivate, the company that operates BIKETOWN, says it will donate a dollar to the Girl Up SchoolCycle program for every new BIKETOWN rider who uses the promo code GIRLUP18.
“For many girls in countries like Makawi and Guatemala, a bike is the difference between staying in school and having to drop out due to distance,” Melissa Kilby, Girl Up co-executive director, said.
The code is redeemable in the BIKETOWN app and valid for a free 30-minute trip, Motivate says.
According to the company, there is a marked gender disparity when it comes to bike riders across the nation. The company hopes the campaign this month will help shrink the gender gap. The initiative will take place in eight cities, including Portland, New York City, Washington D.C. and Chicago.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.