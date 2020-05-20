HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – Outdoor activities could be hit-and-miss this weekend, as some places are still operating under COVID-19 restrictions.
Here are some tips on where you can go and what you can do outside as we head into Memorial Day.
The gorge, a hotspot for people looking to enjoy nature, remains closed. Some state parks and Bureau of Land Management land is open, but there are still restrictions.
A spokesperson says the restrictions will help to limit overcrowding at trailheads.
As for boat ramps, a spokesperson recommends checking with each individual port to see if its still open. A spokesperson also says that while some towns and cities along the gorge are reopening, they’re not ready for big crowds.
“We love our Portland visitors, these communities are just are not equipped yet to have the impact of that visitation,” Lizzie Keenan, regional coordinator for the Mt. Hood & Columbia River Gorge Regional Tourism Alliance, said. “And our businesses, you know the communities on the Oregon side–Hood River County, Wasco County–are in Phase I of reopening, but that means that those businesses there are just starting to figure out what reopening looks like.”
As for Oregon state parks, some are open but limited to day-use only. There’s a parks map online to show which ones are open.
The BLM says most non-developed sites have remained open. It says to check with local BLM district offices to see if a developed site has opened.
Officials say if you plan to visit a park this weekend, choose somewhere that is close to home, and have a backup plan in case parking lots are full.
