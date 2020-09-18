PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Mei Mei the red panda welcomed her baby back in June, and now the Oregon Zoo thinks it’s about time for the little guy to have a name.
Over the past three months of the cub’s life, people have been eager to learn the baby’s name.
The zoo did reveal in August that the cub is a boy.
FOX 12 asked the Oregon Zoo several times for a “cubdate” on his name, but the zoo kept the mystery alive.
On Thursday, the zoo announced how the baby will get his name: a raffle.
The zoo has been struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing it to close nearly four months.
Visitors were welcomed back in July under new health and safety requirements, but the zoo is still facing hardships in trying to “fund critical needs during an especially challenging year.”
So, zookeepers have “handed naming honors over to the Oregon Zoo Foundation,” which is offering the public a chance to help “dub the cub” with a raffle.
Those interested in participating can buy tickets here. Ticket buyers must be 18 or older and only 1,000 tickets will be sold with the chance to win the opportunity to help name the cub.
The winner will be announced Friday, Sept. 25, during the foundation’s free online fundraiser, Zoo Rendezvous, and they will get to meet with Mei Mei’s care staff and help them decide on a name for the baby.
Proceeds made from the raffle will “fund important enhancements to three new animal areas at the zoo, and support the zoo’s vital efforts in animal care, education and conservation,” the zoo said.
