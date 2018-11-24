PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Someone used a BB or pellet gun to shoot out the windows of cars and homes in two southwest Portland neighborhoods.
Officers responded to at least seven incidents Friday and Saturday in the Hayhurst and Maplewood neighborhoods.
Investigators believe the vandalism occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Friday.
A vehicle of interest was captured by a surveillance camera near one of the crime scenes. The vehicle is described as a gray or silver Honda SUV.
Police said the SUV was driven past a parked car at the time the parked car’s window was shot out.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
