VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A wanted fugitive was arrested and multiple guns were seized in Vancouver on Sunday.
Police said detectives from the Neighborhood Response Team, the US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, the SW Washington Regional SWAT team, and Vancouver Police Patrol received information that Daniel Gene Hoffman, who was a wanted fugitive, was staying at a motel in the Vancouver area.
Police said as Hoffman was about to leave in his vehicle, SWAT members moved in and took him into custody.
A loaded firearm was located on Hoffman during the arrest, according to police.
Police said detectives searched the motel room and Hoffman's vehicle which resulted in the seizure of another pistol, a shotgun, tactical equipment, holsters, ammunition, 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, .25 ounces of cocaine, and paraphernalia and materials associated with distribution.
Hoffman was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent - methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent - cocaine, resisting arrest, and two outstanding felony warrants.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.