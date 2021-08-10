PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Corrections is asking for help to find an inmate who walked away from the Columbia River Correctional Institution in Portland on Tuesday.
Quoc Nguyen, 52, walked away from an onsite work crew at approximately 11:30 a.m. and went south. Nguyen was in custody on three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, one count of delivery of cocaine, and one count of felon with a weapon from Multnomah County.
He is 5’8” tall and weighs 208 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with “inmate” stenciled in orange on the knee, a blue t-shirt, a yellow vest and a yellow vest sweatshirt.
Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and instead contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, the non-emergency number of their local police department, or the Oregon Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.