DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a high-risk Level 3 sex offender who they say tampered with his GPS tracking unit.
The sheriff’s office says Gregory Wayne Ferguson, 56, is on post-prison supervision related to rape and attempted murder charges and has a significant history of violence against adult women, including women unknown to him. He may also target adolescent boys.
According to law enforcement, Ferguson's last known location was on a bike trail in Roseburg, east of Gaddis Park.
The sheriff’s office says Ferguson’s mom lives in Eagle Point, so they think he may be headed to Jackson County, likely on a bus or by hitchhiking.
Anyone with any information about Ferguson’s whereabouts is asked to call Douglas County Community Corrections at 541-957-8148 or call local law enforcement for immediate action.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
