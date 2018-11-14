Wanted man arrested after barricading himself in Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A wanted man was arrested Wednesday after law enforcement says he barricaded himself in a Vancouver home.
Cody Delaplaine, 29, was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says Delaplaine was allegedly armed with a handgun and refused to come out of the home in the 12700 block of Northeast 11th Place.
A SWAT team and crisis negotiators around 4:30 p.m.
Law enforcement eventually contacted Delaplaine and took him into custody without further incident.
The standoff lasted about an hour. No one was hurt.
Delaplaine was wanted on a warrant for escape from community custody and dangerous drugs.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
