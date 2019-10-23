DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested two people and seized drugs and drug packaging materials from a southern Oregon home Tuesday.
Kristin Morse, 23, and Travis January, 29, were lodged at the Douglas County Jail in connection with the incident.
Law enforcement Tuesday contacted Morse in the 3000 block of Aviation Drive in Roseburg and took her into custody for a parole violation. Law enforcement then searched Morse’s home and found January inside, who was wanted for unlawful possession of heroin in Clackamas County.
In addition to the Clackamas County warrant, January is facing charges including unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, and felon in possession of a firearm. Morse was charged with a parole violation.
Investigators Tuesday seized approximately four grams of meth, a small amount of heroin, a firearm, drug packaging materials, scales, an undisclosed amount of cash, and other drug paraphernalia from the home.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.