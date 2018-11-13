CASCADIA, OR (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say rammed a patrol vehicle and led deputies on a pursuit that reached speeds of 90 miles-per-hour.
David Russell Coats, 36, of Sweet Home, is wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Deputies say Coats fled from them when they contacted him in a parked gold 2008 Chevrolet Equinox near the intersection of High Deck Road and Cascadia drive in Cascadia Monday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies recognized Coats and told him to step out of the SUV.
Coats instead put the SUV in reverse and rammed the front of a deputy’s patrol vehicle twice before fleeing the scene. Deputies were not hurt and pursued Coats onto Highway 20, where speeds reached 90-miles-per-hour, according to the sheriff’s office.
Law enforcement momentarily lost sight Coats and later found his rolled vehicle about quarter mile up Latiwi Creed Road. Coats was not in the vehicle and had fled the scene, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies and a police dog searched for Coats for more than two hours, but didn’t find him.
Coats was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. Deputies say they’re not sure if Coats was hurt.
Investigators say the SUV Coats was driving was reported stolen from the Sweet Home area.
The sheriff’s office warns people in the area to not approach Coats if seen.
Anyone who sees Coats or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 541-967-3991.
