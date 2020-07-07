LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) – A wanted man was arrested on Sunday after he ran from police and tried to punch an officer, according to law enforcement.
Daniel Lloyd Howton Jr., 40, of Salem and Portland, was carrying a stolen gun as he ran from police near the Shearwater Inn, according to officers, who said the weapon dropped out of his pants as he fled to the business’ parking lot.
Police had responded to the inn on a report of possible identity theft.
A police officer chased Howton Jr. into the parking lot, where Howton Jr. took a swing at the officer’s head with his fist, law enforcement said.
The officer tried to use a stun gun to stop Howton Jr., but Howton Jr.’s girlfriend, Emily Ruth Huse, 28, of Vancouver, was nearby and punched the stun gun from the officer’s hand and hit the officer in the chest, according to police.
Another officer soon arrived on scene and the first officer used the stun gun again after Howton Jr. continued to disobey commands, police said. Investigators said Howton Jr. had warrants for his arrest in Marion and Multnomah County and at first refused to identify himself.
Howton Jr. was detained without injury and later lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on the warrants and charges including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, attempted assault of a police officer, attempted unlawful use of a weapon, identity theft, interfering with police, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and harassment.
Howton Jr.’s girlfriend, Emily Huse, was lodge at the Lincoln City Police Department for criminal possession of a forged instrument and will face other pending charges for interfering with Howton Jr.’s arrest, according to law enforcement.
The Lincoln County Jail denied entry to Huse due to COVID-19 procedures and she was issued a criminal citation and later released.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and North Lincoln Fire helped police during this incident.
