PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A wanted man with tattoos on both of his earlobes was arrested Friday in the parking lot of a southwest Portland hotel, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
Marcos Jaimes-Radilla, 25, was taken into custody without incident around 1:30 p.m.
The sheriff’s office last month said Jaimes-Radilla is a person of interest in nearly a dozen felony cases throughout the county.
Deputies asked for the public’s help finding him and Crime Stoppers of Oregon offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.
Jaimes-Radilla Friday was lodged at the Washington County Jail on three outstanding warrants. The sheriff’s office says he also faces one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Law enforcement Friday thanked the public and the Beaverton Police Department for their help in finding Jaimes-Radilla.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
