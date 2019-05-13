WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A wanted hit-and-run driver slammed into a bicyclist northwest of Forest Grove and then flipped him off as he drove away, according to deputies.
Emergency crews responded to Northwest Hillside Road at around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses said a man driving a newer Mercedes convertible hit a bicyclist on the shoulder of the road. The man on the bike had stopped and was looking at a map when he was hit near the intersection with Clapshaw Hill Road.
The victim was knocked to the ground. His clothing was torn and he was bleeding from the leg.
Investigators said the suspect drove off, made no attempt to stop or check on the bicyclist and even gave him “the finger” as he left the scene.
Witnesses said the suspect had been driving recklessly and swerving into oncoming lanes. A motorcyclist told deputies he was almost run off the road by the same driver on Old Clapshaw Hill Road.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 60s, with a thick “Tom Selleck” mustache. He was wearing a baseball cap and driving a champagne-colored newer Mercedes convertible.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.
