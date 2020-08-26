CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A wanted murder suspect accused of killing a teenager in southeast Portland was arrested on Wednesday in Clark County, according to Portland police.
Last month, Kceon Colbert, 19, was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Shai-India Harris on July 10 on Southeast 84th Avenue near Flavel Street.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon previously offered a reward in the case, with Harris’ family telling FOX 12 earlier this month that she was a driven young woman who had just graduated high school and wanted to go to college.
Portland police on Wednesday said Colbert was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and was booked into the Clark County Jail. No additional information was released.
Glad they caught this guy, finally. I don't care how bad the break-up is, you don't get to shoot and kill your ex-girlfriend, you moron.
Will anyone in pro-sports mention this? Boycott a game for this? No because it's black on black crime.
