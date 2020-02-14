Wanted robber hit three banks in 40 minutes in NW Portland area

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A wanted bank robber hit three banks in the northwest Portland area in less than 40 minutes Friday, according to police.
Police responded to the 400 block of Northwest Broadway at 1:52 p.m., the 2000 block of West Burnside Street at 2:17 p.m. and the 0 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue at 2:29 p.m.
Investigators believe the same man committed all three robberies. He passed a note, but did not display any weapons in each case.
Officers searched the area, but they did not find the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with an unshaven face and wearing a black knit beanie cap.
Police released images of the suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying him.
The FBI is the primary investigating agency. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 503-2247-4181 or https://tips.fbi.gov.
