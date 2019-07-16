ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - Detectives have released a sketch of a wanted attempted abduction suspect in Aloha.
The investigation began the evening of June 16. Deputies responded to the 15600 block of Blanton Street in Aloha and talked with family members of a 3-year-old child.
The family reported that the boy disappeared for about five minutes. As they looked for him, the child’s aunt saw him being led away by the arm by an unknown man.
Family members yelled for the child and the man released him. The suspect then ran west on Blanton Street.
The boy’s father chased the man, but he was not able to catch the suspect.
Deputies searched the area, but the suspect was not found.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s. The boy’s mother told FOX 12 in June that the suspect offered candy to the child and said he needed to get into a car with him.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
