ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – A man sought in a shooting that injured two other men in St. Helens earlier this month was taken into custody Monday in California, according to police.
Adam Corey Fleming was wanted in the July 2 shooting at a home in the 700 block of Cowlitz Street.
The St. Helen Police Department reported that Fleming was located and taken into custody in Sacramento, California on Monday, just about two weeks after the shooting, with the help of U.S. Marshals.
Before he was taken into custody in Sacramento, Fleming was last seen in Clackamas, Oregon just hours after the shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene the night of July 2, they located a man outside of the home with a gunshot wound to his upper arm. The victim was able to tell officers that there was another victim inside the home.
Police said officers located a second victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.
Both victims were taken to a Portland hospital for treatment and were both expected to survive.
The identities of the victims have not been released by police.
At the time of the shooting, a 7-year-old was also in the home, but she was not injured.
SHPD said they “worked diligently with local, state, and federal law enforcement officers to locate Fleming after he was identified as the suspect.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.