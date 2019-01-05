OAK GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A wanted suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting outside a church in the Oak Grove area.

A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a car parked along a short roadway that leads to Oak Grove Methodist Church near Southeast Oak Grove Boulevard and Rupert Drive at 3:10 a.m. Saturday.

The person in the car was identified as 50-year-old David John Engebretson of Milwaukie.

Deputies said Engebretson had a warrant for his arrest, but he refused to exit his car.

The deputy called for backup. A short time later, shots were fired.

Investigators said there was an exchange of gunfire between two deputies and the suspect.

Engebretson was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. No deputies were injured.

No other details were immediately released by the sheriff’s office. 

Court records show Engebretson had warrants on charges including unlawful use of a weapon and identity theft. 

