OAK GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A wanted suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting outside a church in the Oak Grove area.
A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a car parked along a short roadway that leads to Oak Grove Methodist Church near Southeast Oak Grove Boulevard and Rupert Drive at 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
The person in the car was identified as 50-year-old David John Engebretson of Milwaukie.
Deputies said Engebretson had a warrant for his arrest, but he refused to exit his car.
The deputy called for backup. A short time later, shots were fired.
Investigators said there was an exchange of gunfire between two deputies and the suspect.
Engebretson was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. No deputies were injured.
JUST IN: Investigators say 50 y/o David Engebretson of Milwaukie died. Unclear if he was killed by a deputy or took his own life. Officials say they need to interview deputies first. https://t.co/WS5mBPTfYZ— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) January 6, 2019
No other details were immediately released by the sheriff’s office.
Court records show Engebretson had warrants on charges including unlawful use of a weapon and identity theft.
CSI and detectives are on scene, processing evidence and conducting an investigation. pic.twitter.com/lQKeNZ1oQW— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) January 5, 2019
