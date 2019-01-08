PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 32-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning following a search in southeast Portland.
At around 9:34 p.m. Monday, Clackamas County deputies were pursuing a vehicle driven by a wanted suspect, identified as Andrew J. Hernandez.
The pursuit ended near Southeast Duke Street and Southeast 80th Avenue when Hernandez crashed into an occupied vehicle. Hernandez fled the scene on foot.
No injuries were reported in the crash. A fence at Woodmere Elementary School was damaged.
Police said Hernandez has expressed interest in hurting law enforcement in the past. He was believed to be armed at the time of the pursuit.
Due to the possibility that Hernandez was armed, the Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to the scene to help with the search.
Officers closed roads between Southeast 80th Avenue to Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Duke Street to Southeast Cooper Street during the search. Residents were advised to stay inside their homes.
Police said Hernandez was located and taken into custody at around 12:45 a.m. by SERT members. He was found hiding in the basement of a home in the 8100 block of Southeast Glenwood Street.
According to police, Hernandez is a suspect in multiple PPB investigations, as well as Clackamas County investigations. He also has an Oregon State Parole Board warrant for a previous conviction of first-degree burglary.
Hernandez was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault - domestic violence and felony strangulation - domestic violence.
Police said the PPB Family Services Division's Domestic Violence Reduction Unit will be leading this investigation.
Anyone with information about Hernandez should contact the Domestic Violence Reduction Unit at 503-823-0090.
