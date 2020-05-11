SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A road in Salem is back open Monday after deputies wrapped up a standoff with a wanted suspect.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says they went to a home in the 2500 block of Phipps Lane Northeast at about 3 p.m. after receiving information that a wanted man was inside.
The man, 39-year-old Andre Marshall, was wanted for a weapons offense by the U.S. Marshals.
SWAT responded to the scene and a portion of Phipps Lane was blocked for a while.
At about 7:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office said they took Marshall into custody. He has since been taken to the Marion County Jail.
