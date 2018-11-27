WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A wanted Woodburn shooting suspect was arrested in Medford.
The Woodburn Police Department asked for the public’s help locating 24-year-old Noberto Josue Martinez on Monday.
Martinez was identified as a suspect in a shooting on the 1300 block of West Hayes Street on the morning of Nov. 12, according to police.
A 19-year-old was shot and treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Woodburn officers said Martinez was taken into custody by officers in Medford on Tuesday.
Investigators are still asking anyone with information on this case to call detectives at 503-982-2345.
