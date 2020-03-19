PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On Thursday, Jordan Schnitzer, president of Harsch Investment Properties, and Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers said they are working with the Oregon Health Authority to determine if the never-used Wapato jail–the future home of the Bybee Lakes Hope Center–could be re-purposed as a treatment space for COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks.
The 155,000-square-foot facility could be ideal for additional bed space, Raven Russell with Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers said.
"We would easily be able to accommodate patients and maintain that six-foot distance that they're recommending," Russell said.
Russell walked a FOX 12 crew through the space, pointing out the nine isolated dorms, which range in size from 5,000- to 10,000-square feet and come complete with bathrooms and gym spaces, the massive kitchen designed to feed hundreds, and the medical exam wing outfitted with hookups for equipment like X-ray machines.
MORE awesome ways the community is stepping up: @harschproperty and #HelpingHands offering up the Wapato property (soon-to-be Bybee Lakes Hope Center) as a place for COVID-19 patients to get treatment if needed. 9 isolated dorm wings, huge kitchen, medical rooms. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/1FquWkW2M4— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) March 19, 2020
According to Russell, subcontractors were coming to check out the building Thursday afternoon to see if transforming it into a temporary treatment space is feasible.
"They're all coming through to vet the systems here, all the mechanicals, and see what equipment we would need to be up and running and be able to serve people as soon as possible," Russell said.
Schnitzer told FOX 12 that he mentioned the property to Mayor Ted Wheeler several days ago as an option.
"This is going to be a logical one and cost-effective for the citizens to have the state spend some money, get it set up," Schnitzer said, adding that he's thrilled to be able to help the community in any way.
Schnitzer estimates that he'll know within the next week whether or not the facility can be utilized to help with the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s as heartbreaking as it is disgusting that Kafoury will never allow this obviously great space to be used, not even during this time of extreme crisis! She can’t get past her own ego to do the Right Thing For Portland, she’s busy trying to turn the convention center into a hospital!! Wake up Voters Kafoury is long past her expiration date, she is destroying the county and MUST BE VOTED OUT!
