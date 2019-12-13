PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new plan for the Wapato Jail has emerged.
The future of the vacant facility has been up in the air for some time. It was dedicated and built in 2004, but sat empty until county bonds were paid off.
It was then bought by Jordan Schnitzer, who hoped to turn it into a homeless shelter. Without momentum or funding, in October, he announced the jail would be torn down.
On Friday morning, Schnitzer came together with leaders of local non-profit Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers to announce a new plan.
Helping Hands is based in Seaside and operates a number of homeless shelters in Oregon.
They focus on referral-only emergency shelter and program-based transitional housing.
Last month, FOX 12 met with the founder, Alan Evans, as he gave us a tour of his facility in Astoria, and shared his desire to grow into the Wapato Jail space.
Schnitzer announced Friday he’d be committing $1 million to make that happen, but that Evans must come up with at least $2 million more.
“My hope would be that if there was a way to raise a couple million dollars, and get some people in here and start turning the facility around, that some of our community leaders would say, ‘Boy, it can be successful,’ and therefore, some state and county and federal funds would allow the facility to further reach out to even more individuals who need a helping hand,” said Schnitzer at a press conference at Wapato Friday.
Schnitzer said it’s a risky plan, given Helping Hands doesn’t receive any funding from county, state, or federal funds, but it’s something he believes in.
Evans said he wants to house 250 people at Wapato: men, women, and families. He estimates it’ll take about $1.8 million to operate in their first year, but like his other facilities, he expects clients to contribute by doing chores around the facility.
It’s a plan Evans sees as sustainable.
“At the very beginning, somebody asked me, ‘How do you plan on housing people that have no money, with no money?’ And that was a good question,” Evans said. “Well, we figured out how to do that together as a community, because when a community wraps around people in need and we help them help themselves, those two points meet and all of a sudden it makes sense.”
Schnitzer said he will hold off on demolishing Wapato for one or two months to give Evans time to fundraise.
Evans told FOX 12 if everything goes as planned, he hopes to be up and running at Wapato by next summer under the name Bybee Lakes Hope Center.
