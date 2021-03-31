Warm, spring weather means big business for restaurants with outdoor dining

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The weather is bringing larger crowds of people to Downtown Portland, which is proving to be a good thing for businesses that function outside.
Wednesday saw the warmest day of the year, and restaurants with outdoor seating were packed with customers.
“Weather like this we’ll do twice… double or triple what we’d normally do,” said Jeffrey Ottman, co-owner of Portland Sports Bar & Grill on the south waterfront.
That kind of business is something for Ottman to get excited about considering restaurant owners couldn’t even have customers dining in just a few months ago.
The sun means the day will be busy, but Ottman says that’s okay.
“We have lost so much money over the last year and it’s been so hard to get through all those tough months because of the coronavirus, so to now finally be able to be completely open, at least outside, and have a full patio, that’s all we’ve wanted for the last year,” he said.
He said the restaurant expects to have a full house from open to close thanks to the 70-degree spring day. The restaurant was packed with customers enjoying the sunshine.
“Today is gorgeous. I love this. This is fantastic,” said diner Ryan Hansen.
“I actually originally chose this place because they had heated outdoor seating, that’s what I look for everywhere in Portland, but we didn’t need it because it was just nice to be out,” said Alana Engleman, who was enjoying an outdoor meal.
The weather could also prove to be a good asset for businesses that find themselves just now opening back up. CC Slaughters announced it will open the Chinatown gay bar again in mid-April, after closing its doors last fall.
“It’s sort of the perfect time, I guess, for everything to spring back up, so to speak,” said Bartender Jeremy Abe.
Abe says based off his Facebook page, news that the bar and nightclub will be back open was just what many people were hoping to hear.
“I think it was probably more liked and has more comments than any post I’ve seen in a long time. So, the community definitely is ready, waiting and wanting, I think,” he said.
Folks are hoping that these changing business trends point to a light at the end of the tunnel that is the pandemic.
“Very excited for what the future holds,” Ottman said.
