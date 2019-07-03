WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) - A Warm Springs man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the repeated sexual abuse of an 11-year-old child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Robert Glenn Warner, 36, was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact with a minor in federal court in July 2018.
Court documents state the victim, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, told a friend’s mother about the abuse. Warner, also a member of the Warm Springs Tribe, was known to the victim.
The abuse was reported to the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department and Warner was arrested. The FBI was also involved in the investigation.
“This young victim demonstrated tremendous courage in reporting Warner’s repeated abuse and fully participating in the judicial process. Her brave actions put in motion our ability to stop this heinous crime and prosecute the defendant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office remains fiercely committed to holding child predators accountable and safeguarding the rights and dignity of victims,” said Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
Along with 25 years in prison, Warner was sentenced to 10 years of supervised released.
Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children is encouraged to call the FBI at 503-224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.